Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $32,862.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 23% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $32,862.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,248,188 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.