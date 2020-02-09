Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.61 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00015294 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Poloniex, DragonEX, Huobi, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Bitbns, OKEx, Koinex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

