GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

GLOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GasLog by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 159,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 1,599,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $483.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.07. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. Analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

