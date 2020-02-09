Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 417,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,914. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $107,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.