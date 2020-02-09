GCN Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $131,232.00 and $31.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $18.94 and $7.50. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00760354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007575 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

