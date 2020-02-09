Gemini Dollar Market Cap Hits $4.74 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $53.72 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,710,784 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.