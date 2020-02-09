Gene Source Code Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $22,874.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.03395646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00238115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00138808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.