General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,026 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,277,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in General Motors by 629.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,516,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,404,000 after buying an additional 1,308,658 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8,673.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,776,000 after buying an additional 1,075,547 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,476,000 after buying an additional 825,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in General Motors by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,116,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after buying an additional 752,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

