GenesisX Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $50,310.00 and approximately $328.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,786,383 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

