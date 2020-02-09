Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) is Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the period. Genpact accounts for about 2.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Genpact worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 4,455.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Genpact by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Genpact by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.95.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

