GeoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $670,393.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $670,393.00 and $1,688.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00759690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00062569 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007472 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

