GET Protocol (GET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,160.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. GET Protocol has a market cap of $4.46 million and $65,160.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.20 or 0.05811030 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00120010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038963 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003126 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.