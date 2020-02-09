Gexan (GEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,903.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Gexan has a market capitalization of $53,637.00 and approximately $3,903.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,880,998 coins and its circulating supply is 2,563,761 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

