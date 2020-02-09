Gexan (GEX) One Day Volume Hits $3,479.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market cap of $51,207.00 and $3,479.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.01247915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00046217 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00212354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002274 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00062898 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,883,679 coins and its circulating supply is 2,566,443 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.