GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Hits $0.0212 on Major Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,968.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,176,205 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,185 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.