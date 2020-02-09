Giant (GIC) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $31.10, $7.59, $11.91 and $18.98. Giant has a market cap of $74,134.00 and $3,064.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027649 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00109969 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000614 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,973,316 coins and its circulating supply is 6,973,312 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

