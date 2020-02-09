Gifto Price Tops $0.0104 (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Upbit and Bancor Network. Gifto has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.67 or 0.03439522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00238539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Cobinhood, Coinnest, CoinTiger, Binance, Kyber Network, Allbit, CPDAX, Bithumb, Bibox, Kryptono, BiteBTC, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

