GINcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,842.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded up 65.8% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $189,374.00 and $1,842.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,110.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.51 or 0.02265086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.04450598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00765884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00837822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00116507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009551 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00703783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

