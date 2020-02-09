GINcoin (GIN) One Day Volume Hits $2,155.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $160,261.00 and $2,155.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,050.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02231683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.04411168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00753604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00850122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00114684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009849 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00697205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

