GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GVDNY shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

GVDNY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,244. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

