Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Raised by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 5.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.81 and its 200-day moving average is $173.19. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $205.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Wedbush upped their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

