Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Global Payments worth $193,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $328,062. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.79. 1,161,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.19. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $205.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.23.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

