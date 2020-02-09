GoByte (GBX) One Day Volume Hits $13,447.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $263,781.00 and $13,447.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,877,367 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

