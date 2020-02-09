GoHelpFund Price Tops $0.0020 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $24,457.00 and approximately $28,986.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

