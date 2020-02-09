Gold Poker (GPKR) One Day Volume Hits $212.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $48,334.00 and $212.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.