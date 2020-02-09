GoldCoin (GLC) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $392,705.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00765884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007488 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000290 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

