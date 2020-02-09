GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $192,191.00 and approximately $7,552.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003491 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000725 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,083,351 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.