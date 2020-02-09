Golem Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Golem has a total market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, GOPAX, Bitbns and Vebitcoin. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Bitbns, WazirX, Bittrex, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Binance, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Coinbe, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Mercatox, OKEx, BitMart, Koinex, BigONE, Tidex, Braziliex, BitBay, ABCC, Bithumb, YoBit, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Iquant, CoinExchange, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.