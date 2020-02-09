Golos (GOLOS) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded down 62.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Golos has a market capitalization of $139,008.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golos has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Golos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and RuDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000566 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000710 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Golos

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 197,754,607 coins. The official website for Golos is golos.io. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain.

Golos Coin Trading

Golos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

