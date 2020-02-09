Graft Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $300,622.00 and $1,161.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00855298 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004652 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001966 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002060 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

