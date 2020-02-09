GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,731 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.79% of GrafTech International worth $26,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 276.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,499,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,825 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,844,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,205,000 after buying an additional 571,203 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 12.9% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 292,007 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $12,781,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $7,022,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

NYSE EAF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 3,418,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,490. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 101.61% and a net margin of 41.58%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

