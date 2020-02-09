Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. 338,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $132.72.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

