Graphcoin (GRPH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027689 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00110034 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037579 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000871 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

