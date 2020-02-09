GravityCoin (GXX) Market Capitalization Tops $86,315.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $86,315.00 and approximately $4,317.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.05 or 0.03444857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00138003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,235,987 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

