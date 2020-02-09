Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $600.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

