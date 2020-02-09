GreenMed 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

