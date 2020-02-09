GridCoin (GRC) Price Tops $0.0027

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $288.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and SouthXchange.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,623,114 coins and its circulating supply is 397,970,082 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

