Grin 24 Hour Volume Hits $43.12 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00014508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Hotbit, Coinall and LBank. Grin has a market capitalization of $49.09 million and $43.12 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000563 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000787 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 33,568,980 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BitForex, KuCoin, LBank, Hotbit, TradeOgre and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.