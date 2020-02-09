Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:GPI opened at $94.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 17.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $5,485,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 124.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

