Gs Investments Inc. Sells 563 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gs Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.1% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

