GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. GTT Communications has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $743.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.55.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 25,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 617,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,364.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 506,700 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $4,950,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,536,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,520. Company insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GTT Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in GTT Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,473,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GTT Communications by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GTT Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.