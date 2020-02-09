Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Holdings Trimmed by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,633,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 472,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $465,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

GWRE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 332,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,799,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

