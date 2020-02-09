Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $48.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,360 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 5.9% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

