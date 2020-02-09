Gulden Market Cap Tops $6.58 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including GuldenTrader, YoBit, Bittrex and Nocks. Gulden has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $27,444.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00762889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 505,443,447 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Nocks, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex and GuldenTrader. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

