GXChain Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $38.79 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00005910 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and Huobi. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026567 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, QBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, BigONE, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

