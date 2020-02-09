Hacken Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Hacken has a market capitalization of $631,586.00 and approximately $1,449.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and Kuna. Over the last week, Hacken has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hacken

Hacken (CRYPTO:HKN) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kuna, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

