Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228,868 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 437,068 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7,224.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $284,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

