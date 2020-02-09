Halo Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (HALO)

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Halo Platform has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Halo Platform has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Halo Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Halo Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Halo Platform

Halo Platform’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,514,888,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,511,313,711 coins. Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform. Halo Platform’s official website is www.haloplatform.tech. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform.

Buying and Selling Halo Platform

Halo Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halo Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halo Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halo Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.