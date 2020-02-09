Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,569,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 78,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

