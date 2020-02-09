Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,071 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 497,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

